Assured Guaranty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $157 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $2.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.42 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $403 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $201 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $64.34, a climb of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

