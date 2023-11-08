Associated Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16,000…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16,000 in its third quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.35, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

