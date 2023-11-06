AssetMark Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $38.4 million.

The Concord, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.7 million.

AssetMark Financial shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.20, a climb of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

