Assertio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $279.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.13. A year ago, they were trading at $2.62.

