Aspira: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 4:43 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.72. A year ago, they were trading at $5.87.

