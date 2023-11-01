VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Aspen Aerogels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Aspen Aerogels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.8 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of 90 cents to 76 cents per share.

Aspen Aerogels shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.71, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up