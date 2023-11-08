Ashford: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 96 cents per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $181.2 million in the period.

Ashford shares have fallen 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.98, a decrease of 55% in the last 12 months.

