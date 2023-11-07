Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $3 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 12 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $68.6 million, or $1.99 per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $343 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT

