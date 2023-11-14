Asensus Surgical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 4:33 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its third quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 24 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 46 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASXC

