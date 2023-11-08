Ascent Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.77 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 14 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.06, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.