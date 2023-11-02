Artivion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $349 million to $351 million.

Artivion shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.95, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

