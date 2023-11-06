Artesian Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.1 million.…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.22, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

