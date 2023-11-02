Arrow Electronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $198.7 million.
The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $3.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $4.14 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.
The electronics maker posted revenue of $8.01 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.
For the current quarter ending in December, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.61 to $3.81.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $8.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Arrow Electronics shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.
