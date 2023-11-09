Arlo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $130 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Arlo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $129 million to $139 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Arlo Technologies shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.84, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

