Arlington Asset Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.50. A year ago, they were trading at $3.16.

