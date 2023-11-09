ARL: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

ARL shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.96, a fall of 32% in the last 12 months.

