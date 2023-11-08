Argo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance underwriter posted revenue of $378.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $383.1 million.

Argo Group shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.89, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

