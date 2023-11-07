Are Formal Entertaining Spaces Making a Comeback?

Homebodies, rejoice. Entertaining at home is the new going out. Suzanne Miller, founder and CEO of Empire State Properties, says…

Homebodies, rejoice. Entertaining at home is the new going out.

Suzanne Miller, founder and CEO of Empire State Properties, says ongoing inflation and high mortgage rates are making homeowners, particularly millennials and Gen Zers, want to enjoy their homes as much as they can. “Homeowners would rather spend money on creating interesting, unique spaces in their home rather than go out,” she says.

Miller says new homeowners might also be stalling vacations for a few years and instead putting that money toward their homes. “There may be renovations necessary in the near term, or they feel the responsibility of paying off the mortgage,” she says.

Meredith Zeller, Realtor with LCT Team–Parks in Franklin, Tennessee, says she has seen a shift in younger buyers looking for homes with a more formal living space for entertaining. She adds that key features desired for these more formal living spaces include a fireplace, plenty of comfortable seating and a built-in bar.

Most importantly, homebuyers “are looking for flexible spaces and features, which make guests feel welcome and foster the opportunity for more conversation, connecting and less screen time,” Zeller says.

Flexible Floorplans Offer Options

Open floor plans keep options wide open for homeowners who like to entertain because they can design the space to fit their needs, according to Gena M. Kirk, vice president of Corporate Studio at KB Home.

While flexible spaces have previously been used for home offices, Kirk says, “Right now, we see growing popularity in using main floor flex rooms as formal dining rooms to entertain and spare bedrooms becoming hobby rooms, whether that’s crafting, playing games or simply enjoying TV in a quieter setting.”

As for furniture trends to fit these more formal spaces, Kirk says larger dining tables and buffets have increased appeal among homeowners.

How to Create Entertaining Spaces

These days, formal entertaining spaces have extended beyond living and dining rooms. For those with space to spare, here are some other rooms that can be transformed for entertaining:

Sunroom

A sunroom is a bright, all-season room that can “offer a beautiful ambiance with plenty of natural light, glass walls and potentially exceptional views of a home’s landscapes,” says Isfira Jensen, CEO and principal interior designer at Nufacet Interiors in New York City. “The natural beauty of these rooms brings the outdoors in and creates a highly sophisticated atmosphere to entertain in.”

Outdoor Space

The outdoor living trend shows no signs of stopping. “If you have a larger property or outdoor space, you might also want to explore the idea of a backyard patio or deck designed for entertaining,” says Nick Janovsky, global advisor at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Tampa, Florida. Aside from a traditional barbecue grill, he suggests a fire pit and plenty of seating for a “lovely setting for hosting outdoor parties, barbecues, or simply enjoying al fresco dining with guests.”

Home Theater or Media Room

While some formal spaces do indeed leave screens out of the mix, some put them first and foremost. Janovsky says a dedicated media room is a popular option for entertainment. “This space can be equipped with comfortable seating, a high-quality sound system and a large screen for movie nights or watching sports events with friends and family,” he says. “It can be a fantastic addition to a home and provide a cozy and enjoyable atmosphere for gatherings.”

Home Bars and Wine Cellars

Why go out for drinks when you can enjoy last call at home? “Bar areas or wine cellars are also a fantastic choice for a formal entertaining space,” Jensen says. “These areas exude sophistication when designed with elegant, custom furnishings and quality glassware, setting a truly refined atmosphere for upscale gatherings.”

Wine cellars are also prime locations for wine tastings at home, with added ambiance from dimmable lighting and customized decor, Jensen says.

Casual Gatherings Are Still Welcome

If you’re feeling a bit cramped in your space or even underdressed just reading this article, don’t worry. Casual get-togethers are always in fashion, and you don’t need tons of square footage to host them.

Alex Bass, founder and CEO of Art Advisory & Interior Design Studio Salon 21 in New York City, notes the trend for more informal entertaining spaces at home “for conversation and beyond.”

“I don’t like using the word ‘formal’ to describe any room because to me, it has a connotation that the space is seldom used,” Bass says. Whether you have a separate room for entertaining or are trying to carve out room for a party in a small space, Bass recommends avoiding clutter and ensuring that decor is “somewhat practical.”

“I also advise on investing in entertaining pieces that you can reuse on more than one occasion — beautiful candlesticks, vases, cocktail napkins,” he says.

While hosting styles may vary, entertaining at home is very much on trend. If home is where the heart is, it’s also apparently where the party is.

