Ardmore Shipping: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $21.2 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $86.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.3 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

