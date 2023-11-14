Arcturus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.6 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.33, a climb of 6% in the last 12 months.

