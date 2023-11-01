Arcosa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.5 million. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 73 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $591.7 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion.

Arcosa shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $69.56, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.