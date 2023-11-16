Arcos Dorados: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $59.7 million.
The company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.
The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.12 billion.
Arcos Dorados shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.
