Archrock Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $30.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $253.4 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year.

