Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.83 per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKDA

