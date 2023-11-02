Arc Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $176.2…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

Arc Resources shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.71, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

