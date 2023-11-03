ARC Document Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.88. A year ago, they were trading at $2.48.

