Aramark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $205.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.9 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $674.1 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.85 billion.

Aramark shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

