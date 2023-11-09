Applied Optoelectronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Applied Optoelectronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $67 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have risen fivefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.76, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

