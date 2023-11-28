Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

4. Walmart: Shopping & Savings, Walmart

5. Google, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. ESPN BET, Score Media and Gaming Inc.

8. ChatGPT, OpenAI

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

4. American Farming, SquadBuilt Inc

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

