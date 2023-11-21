Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. ESPN BET, Score Media and Gaming Inc.
2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
3. My Coloring Book Free, Jeff PEDERSEN
4. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse
5. ChatGPT, OpenAI
6. Google, Google LLC
7. BigFuture School, The College Board
8. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
9. Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft Corporation
10. Google Maps, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
8. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
9. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
