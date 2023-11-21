Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Apple App Store -…

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. ESPN BET, Score Media and Gaming Inc.

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. My Coloring Book Free, Jeff PEDERSEN

4. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

5. ChatGPT, OpenAI

6. Google, Google LLC

7. BigFuture School, The College Board

8. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

9. Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft Corporation

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

9. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up