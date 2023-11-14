Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. My Coloring Book Free, Jeff PEDERSEN 3.…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. My Coloring Book Free, Jeff PEDERSEN

3. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

4. ChatGPT, OpenAI

5. ReelShort, NewLeaf Publishing

6. Google, Google LLC

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

9. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

10. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.