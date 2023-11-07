Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Wrapped for 2023, Wrapped Labs 2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 3. Lapse…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Wrapped for 2023, Wrapped Labs

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

4. Google, Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. ChatGPT, OpenAI

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Capital One Shopping: Save Now, Wikibuy, LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

