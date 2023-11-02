Appian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $137.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 29 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $143 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.13 per share to a loss of $1.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $538 million to $543 million.

Appian shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.72, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.