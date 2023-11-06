Apartment Investment Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.3…

Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects a full-year loss of 21 cents to 11 cents per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.15, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

