APA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $459 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

APA shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.61, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

