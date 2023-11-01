Ansys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $55.5 million. On…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $55.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $458.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ansys expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.48 to $3.89. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.34 to $8.75 per share.

Ansys shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $278.75, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

