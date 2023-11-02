Live Radio
Anika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Anika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 5:00 PM

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

Anika expects full-year revenue in the range of $164 million to $166 million.

Anika shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.99, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

