ANI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.9…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.27 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $131.8 million in the period.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.29 to $4.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $468 million to $478 million.

ANI shares have risen 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.