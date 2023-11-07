Angi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $371.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.66. A year ago, they were trading at $1.94.

