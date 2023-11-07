Andersons: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.09, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

