Analog Devices: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $498.4 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.31 billion, or $6.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Analog Devices shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

