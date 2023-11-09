Amprius: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.73. A year ago, they were trading at $10.01.

