Amneal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $620 million in the period.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.21. A year ago, they were trading at $2.12.

