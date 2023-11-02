AMN Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $53.2 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $53.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $853.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $810 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.75, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

