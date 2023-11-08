Amicus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOLD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.