American Woodmark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.36 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $473.9 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.25, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

