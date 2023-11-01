American Water Works: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $323…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $323 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.66.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.72 to $4.82 per share.

American Water Works shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $118.80, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWK

