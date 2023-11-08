American Vanguard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $325,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $149.5 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have decreased 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.50, a fall of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.