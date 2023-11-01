American Superconductor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $34 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $36 million for the fiscal third quarter.

American Superconductor shares have increased 74% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.40, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

