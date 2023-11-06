Live Radio
American States Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 7:25 PM

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.6 million.

The San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $151.7 million in the period.

American States Water shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82.38, a decline of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

